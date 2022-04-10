Hazelwood Civic Center will open next week as disaster loan center

The disaster recovery center at 8968 Dunn Road will reopen on Oct. 13 as a disaster loan outreach center.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster recovery center in Hazelwood will close at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 12. However, the site will still serve as a resource to St. Louis-area residents and businesses affected by historic flooding.

The Hazelwood Civic Center, located at 8969 Dunn Road, will reopen at 9 a.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13 as a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan outreach center. There, customer service representatives will help answer questions, explain the loan program and close approved disaster loans for those those affect by flooding and severe storms.

The disaster loan outreach center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. No appointments are necessary.

There are two other disaster loan outreach centers in the St. Louis area. They are located at:

O'Fallon Municipal Center, Southeast Entrance, 100 North Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366.

Salvation Army Temple Center, 2740 Arsenal St., St. Louis, MO 63118.

Three FEMA disaster recovery centers will remain open in the St. Louis area:

Rankin Technical College, Mary Ann Lee Technology Center, 1313 North Newstead Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113.

Urban League Empowerment Center, 9420 West Florissant Ave., Ferguson, MO 63136.

University City Recreation Division, Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive Boulevard, University City, MO 63130.

The recovery centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

If you're a St. Louis City, St. Louis County or St. Charles County resident, you can apply for federal disaster relief until Nov. 7. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or over the phone at 800-621-FEMA (3362).