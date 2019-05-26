GRAFTON, Ill — Kayaking has become a popular mode of transportation in Grafton, Illinois as of late.

Severe flooding has shut down many businesses along Main Street. What would normally be a busy weekend kicking off the unofficial start to summer has been anything but.

Aaron Adams is a bar manager at Grafton Oyster Bar.

"We'd have both bars open," Adams said. "It would just be insane. All these boat slips would be filled up outside downstairs. The pool would be filled up. They'd be coming up for drinks and whatnot from the pool and everything."

The city of Grafton typically sees 5,000 to 10,000 visitors over Memorial Day weekend. While Main Street was lined with cars on Sunday, it's a small fraction of what people are used to seeing here.

"I come down here and I actually get a parking spot right down the road. You usually don't do that," Kevin Fuller said after coming into town Sunday. "You usually have to park like a mile down the road. And there's a lot of traffic coming down River Road."

Grafton Oyster Bar isn't letting a little water affect its business. It’s using pontoon boats as taxis to take people to and from the restaurant. Julia Spencer of Jerseyville took advantage of the water taxi to have lunch with her girls. And, they didn't have to wait long to be seated.

"We got to pick whatever table we wanted," Spencer says. "It would usually be a lot busier."

Businesses like Grafton Pub have been relying on the loyalty of local residents to stay afloat.

Christina Forbes is a manager at the bar.

"We have been blessed. Our locals are very supportive in making sure they come out every night," Forbes said. "So much better than the people who've had to close."

Everyone is hopeful the river will crest soon. Then, cleanup will begin in hopes of getting everyone back in business for the summer months.

