ALTON, Ill. — People lined the streets in Alton this Memorial Day to watch the parade, but afterward many drove down to Riverfront Park to get a look at the Mississippi.

The flooding has become a bit of a tourist attraction at Riverfront Park in Alton.

"We just wanted to see the water levels. We were curious to see where it was," Pete Mushill said.

The vast amount of water overtaking the park seems to capture the attention of both the young and young at heart. One toddler pointed and called it the ocean, while parents looked on in awe.

"Nothing can stop it," Mushill says, "It has a mind of its own. We manage to think we can tame it, but it doesn't work."

