ST. LOUIS — Parts of the Mississippi and Missouri River basins have received up to 2 inches of rain over the last couple days. Flooding already was a concern in the area, but with the extra rain, forecast crests in several locations are expected to reach major flood levels.

Along the Mississippi River, Clarksville and Winfield are now expected to reach the major flood level. Along the Illinois River, Hardin will continue in the major flood level for several more days.

Backwater from the Mississippi River along with the heavy rain will force the Cuivre River at Old Monroe to its major flood level.

Use the interactive map below to find the latest river observations and forecasts, and if you're having trouble viewing it, click here.

There are multiple road closures in the flooded areas along the rivers. Remember, it is not safe to drive into flooded roads. The pavement may be washed out under the road.

River levels will be slow to fall on the main stem rivers and any additional rain, especially upstream, will likely result in a prolonged spring flood season at the very least.

