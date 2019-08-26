ST. LOUIS — At least two school districts have canceled classes on Monday, Aug. 26 due to heavy rain in the area.

The Rockwood School District and School District of Washington will not be in session Monday due to flash flooding issues.

The Rockwood School District released the following statement about the closure:

'Due to localized flash flooding, Rockwood School District officials are closing the school district today, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. School buses and passenger cars are having trouble accessing roads around many of our schools. Rockwood transportation officials will turn our school buses around and return kids to their homes as soon as safely possible.'

The School District of Washington released this statement about Monday's closure:

'We have reports of significant flash flooding in Marthasville and Augusta, causing roads to be impassable. There is a flash flood warning in Franklin County. These conditions are causing limited or no bus service and employee routes to school to be delayed. As a result, we regret to inform you that that the School District of Washington will be closed on Monday, August 26, due to the hazardous commute conditions.'

The area is under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m. The warning includes most of St. Louis County, the city and areas west.

Parts of the viewing area are getting heavy rain at rates of 1-3 inches an hour.

