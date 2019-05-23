WINFIELD, Mo. — The Mississippi River is expected to crest in Winfield, Missouri, at around midnight Friday night, and if the projections are correct, it will be higher than the crest from April 2.

The 34.92-foot crest from April was enough water to overtop the Winfield Main Levee, and that levee currently has a massive breach that is about 300 feet long and eight feet deep.

The Friday night crest is projected to reach 35 feet.

An emergency alert advised most people in the area to evacuate if they haven't yet.

"If you live in an area protected by the Winfield Main Levee - pretty much anywhere east of Highway 79 all the way south to the southernmost section of the levee (not including the City of Winfield), we urge you evacuate if you have not already done so," the alert said.

