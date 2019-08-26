ST. LOUIS — Flash flooding is causing issues across the St. Louis area Monday morning.

A flash flood warning is in effect for most of St. Louis County, the city and areas west until 10:15 a.m. Some areas reported getting rain at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour.

Eureka is one of the hardest hit spots.

Along Highway 109, drivers watched as a a car was swept away by flash flooding along the roadway. Video from Mary Schmitt showed the car floating down the makeshift river. It's unclear at this time whether anyone was inside.

Video taken by 5 On Your Viewer and Eureka High School teacher Brent Pearson showed a river of water rushing onto the Eureka High School sports fields. It was deep and moving fast toward the fields.

Photos from Pearson show someone standing in water that was shin-deep.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Antire Road are closed Monday morning because of flooding on the road. The closure is expected to last late into the morning.

Along the Meramec River near Eureka, the water is up to the grills of pickup trucks driving down

In the Valley Park area, 5 On Your Side photojournalist Joe Young was on the scene when emergency crews rescued a woman who was stuck in flash flooding. It happened at Meramec Station Road and Smizer Mill Road.

The woman was trapped on the top of her car.

Fenton and Valley Park fire crews responded to the scene. They waded out into nearly knee-deep water with a raft. They were able to safely get the woman into the raft and were seen safely walking her back to the roadway.

In Franklin County, the entrance to the St. Albans subdivision is completely flooded out. Video from a viewer showed water flowing down the road. In the video, she's heard saying she's never seen flooding like this in that area before. Emergency crews are on the scene blocking off the roadway to keep drivers from going into the floodwaters.

Near Eureka, Fox Creek Road looks like a creek itself. Water was seen rushing down and across the road toward nearby homes.

Along that same stretch of road, the water was so powerful, a horse was swept away. The Eureka Fire Protection District reported a firefighter/paramedic saved 'Stormy' the horse. He was wet and scared but okay, the fire district shared on Facebook.

Highway 141 under Interstate 44—a known trouble spot when the rain comes down hard and fast—has been closed since 6:45 a.m. because of deep water on the road. At least two cars got stuck in the fast-rising water.

In Wildwood, St. Louis County police reported the flash flooding led to three water rescues Monday morning.