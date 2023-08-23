Several school districts announce early dismissals due to extreme heat, humidity

School districts have announced early dismissals due to extreme heat and humidity in the area.

MISSOURI, USA — Several school districts announced Wednesday afternoon that they will temporarily dismiss their students earlier than normal for the remainder of the week due to extreme heat.

The Francis Howell School District notified its parents that all middle and high school students will be dismissed 45 minutes earlier than normal on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25. This change is a part of the district’s Collaboration Wednesday Early Release Schedule. The district includes sections of St. Charles County such as New Melle, Weldon Spring and Weldon Spring Heights.

The district added that the change will allow bus drivers to have a short break between routes to stay hydrated and cool during hot weather conditions. School coaches or sponsors will notify parents and students if there are any changes to practice schedules for sports and after-school activities.

The Lincoln County School District said in a Facebook post that its students will follow a special early release on Thursday and Friday due to ongoing heat and humidity. Athletic and football events are also rescheduled. The district currently serves Hawk Point, Moscow Mills and Troy in Missouri.

Belleville West High School notified parents in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it has also implemented an early release schedule because of the heat. High school students (on all campuses) will be dismissed from class at 1:25 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The high school is a part of the Belleville Township High School District 201 in Belleville, Illinois.