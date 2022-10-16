Freeze Warning ahead of near record cold this week

Temperatures are expected to be nearly 20 degrees below normal as we threaten records in both the morning and afternoon to start the week.

ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for MUCH colder air to start the week.

The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will rush into our area overnight and really dig in for Monday and to start the week.

As a result of how cold this air is, temperatures may struggle to get to 50 degrees! If we only manage 49 for a high on Monday, that would tie the coldest high we've ever seen on this date.

The cold air continues to rush in and a Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire area Tuesday morning.

In what is likely our first hard freeze of the year, some of our temperatures Tuesday morning will range between 25-30 degrees, with a few readings even colder than that possible.

The coldest temperature we've had in the city so far this season is 40 degrees. We're headed for around 30 in the city, but we're not far from a record. Expect another hard freeze Wednesday morning as well before temperatures moderate heading into the weekend.

