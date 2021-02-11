Freeze warning for metro St. Louis area early Wednesday

The first freeze and frost for many areas are expected over the next couple of nights.

ST. LOUIS — A cooler pattern has been established this first week of November. As the cool air from Canada continues to filter into the region for most of the week.

The first freeze of the season around St. Louis is expected early Wednesday as temperatures drop to around or just below freezing. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the area including all of the metro St. Louis.

Several disturbances will bring areas of clouds at times limiting just how cold it could be during the overnight and early morning hours, especially south of St. Louis early Wednesday. Areas to the south and southwest are under a freeze watch for early Thursday.

The 5 on Your Side weather team believes the coldest nights will likely be Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning. Chilly high pressure is forecast to be over us providing light wind and the clouds are expected to clear.

It is looking more likely that a hard freeze will occur with temperatures that could dip as low as 25 to 28 degrees on Wednesday night through Thursday morning in the coldest spots over the eastern Ozarks.

