Freezing drizzle Saturday could create travel problems around St. Louis

Precipitation returns to the bi-state region Saturday, perhaps before temperatures have a chance to warm above freezing

ST. LOUIS — Another weather system will approach the St. Louis area on Saturday. While the frigid temperatures of the last couple of days will ease as "warmer" air works into the area, the return of the warmer air may also create some drizzle by mid to late morning Saturday.

With the recent cold, all surfaces like roads and sidewalks are below freezing. There is a chance the scattered areas of freezing drizzle will develop long before air and ground temperatures are able to warm above freezing.

While any precipitation will be extremely light, freezing drizzle could create icy driving conditions, especially on untreated surfaces. Many of the main roads have residual chemicals put down by road crews earlier in the week which could help keep traffic flowing on the main roads.

It was just a little over five years ago on December 16, 2016 when a trace of freezing drizzle iced over and snarled traffic in the metro area.

In anticipation of the freezing drizzle, the National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the region, including all of the metro area for Saturday.

By late afternoon, air and ground temperatures will climb above freezing as the rain showers increase across the area. Most of the more substantial rain will occur after dark Saturday as highs will climb to around 40.