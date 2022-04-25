With frost possible Tuesday morning, here's what you can do to protect your plants

Frost is more likely north and west of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Clouds finally scattered out during the day Monday, but temperatures remained well below average in the 50s to around 60. The winds will diminish some through the evening hours Monday. That will set us up for a cold and for some, frosty start to Tuesday.

With just a few clouds, gentle wind and a chilly batch of air in place early Tuesday morning, frost is expected across parts of the area. Away from the metro, temperatures may fall to just above freezing. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for north and west of the St. Louis area for early Tuesday morning. Widespread frost is expected in many of the outlying areas where the sky remains mostly clear and winds will be lighter

Low temperatures in the immediate metro area will likely stay in the upper 30s. Away from town, especially north and west, there may be a few colder locations that drop into the lower 30s. Those are the locations where frost is expected to be more widespread and a frost advisory is in effect early Tuesday.

While it is fairly early still in the growing season, it has been warm enough for strawberries to bud out and begin blooming. Strawberries could be susceptible to damage from the cold. Many of us have planted our summer annuals with this past weekend's temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Summer veggies and flowers may be nipped by frost. Protect any tender vegetation.

Cold weather crops like broccoli, lettuce and cabbage will tolerate this cold snap easily.