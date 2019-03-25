POTOSI, Mo. — Toby Goldacker was at his mom's house when he heard the sirens go off Sunday afternoon.

"It kind of surprised me because I hadn't been watching the weather," Goldacker said of the warning siren.

He grabbed his phone, went outside, and aimed the camera at the sky, catching a funnel cloud as it headed towards neighboring Cadet.

"I videotaped the last tornado that came through Potosi, but I had never seen a funnel cloud or anything," Goldacker said. "This one I actually got to see, so it was kind of neat."

First responders heard their own siren, responding to 911 calls across the region.

"It was coming towards our town, and it was coming straight towards us and our 911 communications system," Potosi Fire Lt. Robert Lang Jr. said.

Lang and his father both work for Potosi Fire Protection District, watching the storm closely Sunday.

"That's the first time I've seen a funnel cloud," Assistant Chief Robert Lang Sr. said. "Seeing it was kind of amazing, but kind of scary too. I stayed in my truck, and I was ready to go if I needed to run for it."

Firefighters said most of their service calls were false alarms. They did not respond to any injuries or reports of serious damage.

