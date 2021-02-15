Gateway Arch closed Monday due to inclement weather

Anyone with a Tram Ride to the Top reservations is being contacted to reschedule

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will be closed Monday due to the severe weather forecasted in the St. Louis Area.

An Arch spokeswoman said the facility and museum will be closed due to inclement weather. Anyone with a Tram Ride to the Top reservations is being contacted to reschedule.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Monday evening across our area. The first round of accumulating snow for the metro area is moving in this evening. By early Monday morning, that batch will have pushed on to the northeast.