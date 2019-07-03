ST. LOUIS — Most people around St. Louis would consider the weather over the next 3 days as "good news, bad news."

For those who have had enough of the bitterly cold temperatures, our warming trend continues! Today's official high was 36° (still 16° below average) but warmer than the past couple of days.

Tomorrow will be close to 41°, but snow is likely north of metro St. Louis, and we could see a few flakes or spotty light drizzle in St. Louis too.

Snow is approaching from the northwest, and an inch or two is possible over the northernmost part of our viewing area. There may also be a little light freezing drizzle later Thursday as the system leaves the area.

Any lingering sprinkles will exit late Thursday night or early Friday. And Friday looks pretty good, with some afternoon breaks in the clouds and highs in the upper 40s.

Highs will climb into the 50s Saturday, but rain is likely. There will also be chances for heavier thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of our viewing area under an elevated risk of strong to severe storms. There is still some question as to how everything will come together so stay tuned. Right now it looks like the primary threats from storms Saturday include strong gusty winds and possible isolated tornadoes.

Sunday will become partly sunny. It will be breezy with highs near 50°.