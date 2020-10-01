GRANITE CITY, Ill. — With two-to-four inches of rain expected this weekend, some are already preparing for the possibility of flash flooding.

People in communities like Granite City, Illinois, are already in a state of high anxiety, and for good reason. This past summer, more than 8 inches of rain fell in just hours and flooded dozens of homes.

One of those belongs to Judy Hinterser.

"It was coming through the wall, well actually the windows, because we have a crawlspace but it was coming through there just like Niagra Falls," said Hinterser's neighbor Orrin Williams.

Williams is still cleaning up from last summer's flood in Granite City.

"We were out here for 24 hours pumping water out of here and we had to replace all these," explained Williams.

Hinterser, on the other hand, had $80,000 of damage done to her house.

"Everything in the house was ruined, everything in the basement was ruined and we had to hire a restoration company to come in and there was nothing saved," explained Hinterser.

Both of Judy's claims with the city and her homeowner's insurance were denied.

"Hopefully they'll take that money they didn't give me and fix the water problem," Hinterser said.

The pressure from the water was so strong that it broke Judy and her husband's windows so when they repaired them they installed plastic guards to try and keep it from happening again.

Now, with a possibility of four inches of rain this weekend, it's a thought that's on the minds of many people in town.

"I'll probably have to move into a nursing home if I ever have to do this again, it will do me in," joked Hinterser.

There is a current lawsuit involving the Metro East Sewer District and Granite City. MESD said the city may be partly to blame because they paved over some of its drainage ditches.

5 On Your Side reached out to the city for comment but hasn't heard back.

