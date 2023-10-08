Hawaiian wildfires leave Chesterfield family stranded

“The real tough problem is if we leave this area we can’t get back in and have no place to stay,” said Tim K. “We’re kind of in a bind here."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Many families vacationing in Hawaii are stranded on the island including a family of five from Chesterfield.

The family is stuck in Maui for the foreseeable future, so they asked 5 On Your Side not to use their last name.

“This place holds a special place in our heart,” said Amy K.

The family was just a few days into their trip when the winds started picking up Monday night.

“You could hear things shaking and falling,” said Amy.

“By Tuesday morning all of the electricity was out,” said Tim K.

“We saw smoke in the sky south of us, and people were saying that Lahaina’s on fire,” said Amy.

“The fire would blow fire five football fields away,” said Tim. “Things were catching fire very, very quickly.”

The town of Lahaina, which they visited just days ago, was leveled by the flames.

"We spoke to a girl who is sitting in the park we're sitting in right now and she said she lost everything,” said Tim. “She left when the roof of her house blew off, the whole thing was engulfed in flames. She had pictures of it all. She said that boats in the harbor were catching fire. Boats out in the harbor were catching fire.”

Though the situation around them is dire, they are trying to make the best of it.

“People from all over the world are coming together,” said Amy. “There’s communal grilling. We have a couple of propane tanks, so we’ve been grilling and sharing our food.”

They’re scheduled to come home Monday, but the roads in and out of town are closed for the foreseeable future.

“The real tough problem is if we leave this area we can’t get back in and have no place to stay,” said Tim “We’re kind of in a bind here. We have no place to go. The only place to go is the airport, and the airport has 20,000 people sitting in it. There’s no flights available, so how am I supposed to take three little kids to deal with that situation?”