Heat advisory starts Monday and continues to midweek for St. Louis area

A heat advisory has been issued beginning noon Monday and lasting through at least Wednesday evening.

ST. LOUIS — Another stretch of dangerous heat is forecasted all week, all across Missouri on into southern Illinois.

A heat advisory has been issued for the entire 5 On Your Side viewing area beginning Monday at noon and lasting through Wednesday until 11 P.M. This may be extended into Thursday and Friday as the heat and humidity is expected to last. Parts of the area may have to be upgraded to an excessive heat warning.

The high temperature in St Louis will be around 96 on Monday, near 100 Tuesday, near 100 Wednesday and still in the upper 90s Thursday, also Friday. Humidity levels will stay very high, creating dangerous afternoon heat indices above 105°in the hottest part of the afternoon.

The storm track stays north all week, so the best thunderstorm chances will be around Chicago on into Indiana. We still have a slim chance to see a spot storm or two throughout the week. Our best chances to see rain and thunderstorms will be Friday into early Saturday. Our weekend temperatures should cool down a bit, closer to 90 Saturday and Sunday.

Remember, high heat coupled with high humidity increases the risk for heat-related illness.

Limit your time outdoors during the hottest time of day. Wear loose, light-colored clothing and try to get into the air conditioning as often as possible. Drink plenty of water. Keep pets inside during heat like this and remember to check on elderly family and friends along with your children.