Heavy rain causes flash flooding on I-55 in south St. Louis County, near Tamm Avenue overpass on 64

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Heavy downpours caused flash flooding around the St. Louis area, including on Interstate 55 at the Reavis Barracks exit in south St. Louis County and at the Tamm Avenue overpass on Interstate 64.

A MoDOT camera showed at least one car stranded in the water at around 6:45. MoDOT reported additional flash flooding on I-55 near Carondelet, and traffic in the area was delayed.

The St. Louis fire department has also reported at least a dozen instances of flooding in multiple St. Louis locations, including the Tamm Avenue overpass on I-64. Other areas of reported flooding included the intersections of South Broadway and River Casino Drive, Pierce and Manchester avenues and Ivory Street and Alabama Avenue.

As of 7:55, traffic has resumed in both directions of I-64.

The marine rescue task force was dispatched to the 7700 block of Olde English Road near River des Peres in south St. Louis after a report of a vehicle trapped in flood water.

I-64 EB & WB & Tamm (Overpass) - Flood waters; report of vehicles possibly stranded/trapped. #STLCity #stlwx pic.twitter.com/Bt1By6VNmt — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 15, 2023

Manchester & Pierce - Vehicle stranded/trapped in flood water. #STLCity #stlwx — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 15, 2023

S. Broadway & River Casino Dr. - Vehicle stranded/trapped in flood water. #STLCity #stlwx — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 14, 2023

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Sunday afternoon for most of the St. Louis area. The watch expires at 10 p.m.

The most significant part of the storm has been heavy downpours from slow-moving storms. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of St. Louis and St. Louis County in Missouri and St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois at about 6:20. The warning saw set to continue until 9:30.

Flood advisories were also issued for Fayette, Macoupin, Marion, Montgomery and Washington counties in Illinois and Reynolds County in Missouri.

At about the same time the flash flood warning was issued, two separate storm cells merged in south St. Louis and St. Louis County and continued to dump heavy rain in the area. Some areas with the heaviest rainfall have seen almost five inches of rain.

6:20 PM: These cells have merged and I'm getting increasingly concerned that this could sit there and continue to dump heavy rain over the same area. We'll have to see how that plays out over the next couple of hours here but some areas have seen almost 5" so far... #stlwx pic.twitter.com/3sSnNBzlyy — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) May 14, 2023

Flash flooding closed part of eastbound Interstate 44 at I-64 earlier in the evening, but that flooding appears to have receded.

