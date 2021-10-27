How you can help St. Louis area tornado victims

The American Red Cross is helping after tornadoes and severe storms hit the area

ST. LOUIS — Multiple tornadoes were reported across Missouri and Illinois Sunday evening. The strong winds left a path of damage behind.

The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in parts of southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

In the St. Louis area, the hardest-hit areas were south of St. Louis in Farmington, Fredericktown and St. Mary in Missouri and in Chester, Illinois.

The American Red Cross has sent disaster response teams out to assist residents that were affected by Sunday night’s storms.

About a dozen Red Cross volunteers from the St. Louis area are helping to assess damage to homes. Another group of volunteers are getting supplies to the people of St. Mary and Fredericktown. The third group of volunteers will be working with the community of Chester. The American Red Cross is distributing cleaning supplies.

Anyone needing assistance can call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org.