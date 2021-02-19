This Hillsboro sled dog team is loving the snow

Richie Camden and his beautiful huskies have been training for an upcoming race

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Not everyone despises the cold and snow we've had in the St. Louis area. Other than the kids who take advantage of snow days, there's a sled dog team in Hillsboro, Missouri, that is truly loving this weather.

Richie Camden and his team of beautiful huskies have competed in some 20 races over the year. They've raced in Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

They actually have a race coming up in Calumet, Michigan, on Feb. 27. This snowfall has given them the opportunity to train and the dogs love it!

Camden also told 5 On Your Side that all of his dogs, with the exception of his very first husky, are adopted from local rescue groups around the Midwest.

The dogs live a lavish lifestyle with Camden, his wife and their little boy.

The snow might not last too much longer for Camden and his sled dog crew.

If we stay below freezing on Friday, it'll mark the 14th day in a row with temperatures below freezing. Highs are finally expected to climb above freezing by Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, our next chance of light rain returns in the afternoon and evening with temperatures climbing to near 40. Next week looks mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

