How to save money heating your home as rate hikes loom

Ameren lobbying state legislators for price increases on gas and electric services

ST. LOUIS — Colder weather is in the forecast just days after Spire announced its raising rates on average by $14.

Now Ameren Missouri customers could be in for a double whammy. The utility is asking state regulators this week to raise electric rates by $12 and natural gas services by $4.

Gentry Trotter is the Founder of Heat Up St. Louis and Heat Up Missouri, his organization helps people keep the heat on. He's an expert on cost-saving tips.

"While there is going to be a rate hike and who knows of what sort we all have to work together to mitigate any increases along the way," he said.

Trotter said every little bit helps and the key is making sure your home is winter-ready.

"Seriously, keep the air from flowing out of your house keep it in your house," he said.

Spire and Ameren have tips published on their sites. Here are some highlights:

Open your south-facing blinds and curtains to maximize heat

Close your fireplace damper when not in use

Boil water by covering your pot

Use LED holiday lights

Lower the temperature on your water heater

Install advanced power strips

"It's just like a car, if it's not fine-tuned, you are wasting a lot of energy," Trotter said.