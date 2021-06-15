How you can help your neighbors during this near-record heatwave

It’s going to be miserably hot by the end of the week, and those feeling the heat the most are the elderly and disabled

ST. LOUIS — If you've been outside the last few days or looked at the forecast, you know one thing for sure: it's really hot.

CooldownStLouis.org reminds you to keep the air on if you’re a senior or disabled, as the heat can be deadly. They say demand for help is up 40% this year, and community support needs to rise with the temperatures, to keep everyone safe this summer.