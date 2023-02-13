Howling winds develop around St. Louis Tuesday

Scattered power outages will be possible and showers will increase during the afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern returns to the St. Louis area this week.

Winds will become gusty during the day into Tuesday night. A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday and Tuesday evening for our whole area.

Winds will gust above 40 mph with some gusts near 50 mph.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured or loose objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. As a result, scattered power outages may result.

This will be similar to last week's strong winds that resulted in a few thousand customers without power in both Missouri and Illinois.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. This will be the mover of a problem on east-to-west highways since the winds will be from the south or south-southeast. Showers will be more widespread during the afternoon hours and push northeast by Tuesday evening.

Showers will be more widespread during the afternoon Tuesday. Brief downpours can also be expected during this time.

The strong winds will cover much of the middle and lower Mississippi River Valley. High wind warnings are in effect for parts of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky. In the warning area, winds may gust to 60 mph.

Winds will diminish some on Wednesday. By Thursday, another strong storm system will be moving through the area. While gusty winds are expected Thursday, they are not expected to be as intense.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.