CASTAWAY CAY, The Bahamas — With maximum sustained winds of 180 miles per hour, Hurricane Dorian is now the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas.

Its path includes Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the "catastrophic' Category 5 storm was about 20 miles east-northeast of Abaco Island, which is northeast of Castaway Cay.

The latest update from Disney Cruise Line said the departure of cruise ship Disney Dream will be delayed to Wednesday, Sept. 4, and will be only a two-day cruise.

The ship will leave from Port Canaveral Wednesday and return Friday.

Disney Cruise Line said it expects the Dream to visit Castaway Cay on Thursday depending on how much the island is impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Guests booked for this trip can get a 50 percent refund on their package and a $250 credit on their stateroom.

The Disney Dream docks at Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the tropical waters of the Bahamas, reserved exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests. (David Roark, photographer)

