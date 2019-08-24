ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not easy predicting the future: Powerful Hurricane Dorian is putting that to the test.

The most reliable weather computer models have been consistent during the past day in keeping the 160-mph storm just off the Florida coast and away from landfall. These models, however, are not forecasts -- and they tend to change with every update.

Even if Dorian remains off the coast, it is poised to have significant impacts with storm surge, at least tropical-storm-force winds and torrential rainfall. All of these could be worsened if the storm inches closer to land.

Dorian is an extremely dangerous, 160-mph Category 5 storm as of the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. It is about 35 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, moving west at 8 mph.

The minimum central pressure, an indication of the storm's strength, is 927 mb. Typically, lower pressures correlate with higher wind speed.

The following watches and warnings are in effect:

Hurricane warning: Northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island

Northwestern Bahamas, excluding Andros Island Hurricane watch: Andros Islands

Andros Islands T ropical storm warning: North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, Florida.

North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, Florida. Tropical storm watch: North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.

Prolonged life-threatening storm surge and devastating hurricane-force winds are expected Sunday through early Monday for the northwest Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian is moving westward, but a shift to the north is expected during the next several days. Although the official forecast track by the National Hurricane Center has shifted more so to the east, there remains some uncertainty in exactly when and just where that turn to the north will occur.

10Weather and National Hurricane Center meteorologists expect the core of Dorian to continue a churn toward the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday and approach Florida's east coast on Monday.

From there, the latest data suggests Dorian will make that eventual slow turn to the north. This is a positive forecast for the Tampa Bay region but one of most concern for Florida's east coast because a slow, powerful storm that rides the coastline is likely to bring more prolonged and significant impacts.

Again, stay tuned to the latest forecast as Dorian's track and intensity become more certain.

Spaghetti models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Tropical track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Satellite and radar

The latest satellite and radar image for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Watches and warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

