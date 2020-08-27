Large chemical fire reported in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura

‘TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS. There is a chemical fire,” Gov. Edwards said on Twitter.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Louisiana State Police HazMat Unit is en route to a large chemical plant fire in Westlake, less than five miles from Lake Charles.

Social media photos show large plums of black smoke rising from a chemical plant located across the Calcasieu.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards urged residents in the Westlake, Moss Bluff and Sulphur area to shelter in place until further notice and close their doors and windows.

Troopers have shut down parts of Interstate 10 at the foot of the bridge over the river as a precaution.

