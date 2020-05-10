Tropical Storm Delta expected to strengthen into hurricane in the Gulf

Forecasters say this system could bring dangerous storm surge, wind, and rain from Louisiana to western Florida by the end of the week.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Delta formed in the Caribbean Sea on Monday morning and is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico later this week as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Delta

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Delta is located about 135 miles south of Negril, Jamaica moving west at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says Delta will continue this motion for the next day or so before moving into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Additional strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Delta is expected to become a hurricane. Forecasters say this system could bring dangerous storm surge, wind, and rain from Louisiana to western Florida by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center warns that the average error for the location of a system five days out is about 200 miles, so the long-range part of the forecast could easily shift east or west this week. As of Monday morning, the centerline crosses over southeast Louisiana and has shifted westward since the depression formed Sunday night, but model solutions have ranged from far east Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

While there is still uncertainty on the eventual path and intensity of Delta, the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the system reaching hurricane strength on Tuesday and perhaps strengthening to a category 2 hurricane by Thursday before landfall. Eventually cooler waters near the Gulf Coast and increasing wind shear should cap its strengthening potential.

Right now any impacts for south Louisiana would likely happen Thursday through Saturday - but again, it's difficult to say how intense any impacts will be this far out. Rainfall of at least 2-5+ inches, along with coastal flooding and strong winds look likely in that timeframe if the system takes the current forecast path.

Steering factors for the storm include high pressure over the western Atlantic which will start to build farther east to keep the system moving northwest. Its eventual turn to the north and northeast will be due to a trough of low pressure and surface front that will settle over the region late in the week. When the system encounters the trough and surface front, it should pull to the northeast.

The path may go a little more west if Tropical Storm Gamma stays somewhat strong and exerts a pulling influence over soon-to-be Delta. A more westward track would likely bring more intense impacts to south Louisiana since it would place us on the wetter east side of the center.

A lot depends on the timing of the trough, along with the strength of Tropical Storm Gamma, plus a few other factors, plus the exact position of the storm when it reaches the Gulf. Until we see these things take shape, we'll have some uncertainty.

Tropical Storm Gamma

Tropical Storm Gamma's winds are weaker early Monday morning at 45 mph as dry air gets wrapped into the slowly moving system. The center was in the southern Gulf, and it is expected to drift to the west and south generally over the next few days as a ridge of high pressure builds ahead of the system.

Gamma should hang in the southern Gulf through the late week and eventually weaken. It will not directly affect Louisiana, but its presence may exert some influence on Delta once that system enters the Gulf midweek. A weaker Gamma could be a good thing for south Louisiana since it would exert less of a westward pull and could allow soon-to-be Delta to stay farther east of us.

There is still much uncertainty on how much influence Gamma will have.

---

