TAMPA, Fla. — While Hurricane Dorian remains the tropical system to watch, there are three other tropical disturbances to keep an eye on too.

One tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance of development in the next two days and a 30 percent chance of development in the next five days.

RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian, with 180-mph winds, prompts evacuations along Florida's east coast

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas as 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm

Another disturbance in the mid-Atlantic has a 10 percent chance of development in the next two days and a 30 percent chance over the next five days.

The last one we are monitoring is way out in the Atlantic Ocean near the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical system in the next two days and 70 percent chance of development in the next five days. Whatever develops is expected to head in a northerly direction.

Right now, it is too soon to know where these tropical waves could be heading, and they are not posing an immediate threat to Florida at this point.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.