How unusual is it to have 2 hurricanes hit the Gulf of Mexico at the same time?

Next week, two hurricanes are forecast to slam into the Gulf states nearly at the same time

ST. LOUIS — The year 2020 has had its fair share of unique moments, and in the world of weather, it's no exception.

This year, for the first time ever, there could be separate hurricanes making landfall nearly at the same time along the Gulf of Mexico's states.

There have, however, been two hurricanes hit the U.S. mainland and other U.S. islands/territories, but it is rare.

In fact, the last time the U.S. mainland took a direct hit from two hurricanes nearly at the same time was back in September 1933, where one hurricane slammed into Cedar Key, Florida along the Atlantic coast and the other hit Brownsville, Texas. Both of those hurricanes were Category 3 storms, with winds sustained at 125 mph.

On Sept. 5, 1933 at 4UTC, 2 named storms made landfall along the Gulf Coast simultaneously: Cuba-Brownsville as a Cat. 3 #hurricane near Brownsville & Treasure Coast near Cedar Key as 55kt tropical storm. Here's the US Weather Bureau daily weather map (valid 8am ET) that day. pic.twitter.com/t6YNBipCDT — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 20, 2020

The two areas of concern right now with next week's systems are in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

The tropical system in the Atlantic is now a tropical storm with winds at the center whirling at 45 mph. It's been named Laura.

The other system is expected to strengthen from a tropical depression into a tropical storm sometime Friday. It's forecast to move over the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend. That system will be named Marco.

Both Laura and Marco will be moving closer to the mainland over the weekend and the projected path puts both of them in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

Sometime late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, those systems are expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricanes with winds at the center of both near 75 mph.