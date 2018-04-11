ST. LOUIS — Rain and heavy showers are moving through the St. Louis area Sunday morning.

There isn't much--if any--lightning associated with this storm. Most of the rain will be east of the metro area before lunchtime.

The first half of the day is soggy and breezy. Temps will fall into the low 40s Sunday night.

It's looking like clouds will move back in Monday with more rain and a few thunderstorms possibly by late afternoon into Monday evening.

We could have a few lingering showers early Tuesday morning, but most of Election Day will be dry and breezy.

