ST. LOUIS — The end to extreme heat is near in the St. Louis, but we still have to go through one more day before cooler temperatures arrive in the metropolitan area.

Tuesday, the heat index will be between 102 and 105 in the afternoon with air temperatures in the upper 90s. We'll have dry and sunny conditions through the day with increasing clouds into the evening. Showers and storms could develop along and ahead of the cold front well to our north as we approach the overnight. Those storms could move into the metro area between 4 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The storms have the possibility of losing a lot of steam as they progress, which means we won't have much of a severe threat in the morning. However, if we see a little bit of sunshine, a few strong storms could pop up south of St. Louis. Still, there's a marginal threat of severe weather for areas south of Interstate 70 in Illinois, and south of Interstate 44 in St. Louis.

Thursday, any lingering rain will likely be south of the metro area, along with much cooler temperatures over the next couple of days. Heading into the holiday weekend, we'll see those temperatures rise back into the upper 80s to around 90 with low rain chances.

Our best chance of cooler weather in the mid-80s could arrive as early as the second week of September.

