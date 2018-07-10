5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert for the potential of isolated severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the bi-state, including metro St. Louis, in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. This means a few, but not all storms will reach severe limits.

The primary threats will be gusty winds between 40-60 mph, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Storms will ride along a warm front draped across Missouri and central Illinois and become more numerous by late afternoon.

Areas north and west of St. Louis will likely see the most storms today, with activity flaring up after 2-4 PM. Storms could form into a line this evening, tracking east-northeast before the area clears overnight.

The rain and storms don't cool us down, however. Monday will be near 90 degrees, and highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Our next cold front could bring more storms on Wednesday, and will leave much cooler, more fall-like air in its wake for the remainder of next week.

