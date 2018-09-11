Mostly cloudy skies again today with a few morning flurries and some late afternoon snow showers. It’s a cold and blustery day in St. Louis behind last night’s first snow of the season.

Our second snow of the season, for many areas at least, will roll through this afternoon and early in the evening. For most this will be snow showers, but a few bursts of snow may produce a dusting in spots. It’s bitter cold tonight in the region, with overnight lows in the teens to around 20°F. Skies will clear tonight and winds will be gusty.

Estimated snow forecast for Friday afternoon and evening. A dusting possible in spots.

With clear skies Saturday morning we will get the coldest weather of the season so far. Temperatures start near 20°F in St. Louis with wind chill temperatures in the teens. Saturday high temperatures will only be in the 30s with mostly sunny skies. Thankfully warmer weather returns for Sunday, despite an increase in clouds.

Expect highs in the 40s for Sunday with no rain or snow. Monday is cloudy with another system, this time located south of St. Louis, bringing snow showers to the region late in the day. Temperatures dip back into the upper 30s on Monday afternoon and low 30s on Tuesday. Tuesday also looks blustery, with drying weather for our region. Temperatures start warming on Wednesday and Thursday of next week into the 30s and 40s for the bi-state. Much of next week will be dry after Monday.

