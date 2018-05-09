ST. LOUIS — There will be a lot of weather to watch for in the St. Louis area over the next few days, with tropical moisture from Gordon and a strong cold front moving our way.

Wednesday remains muggy as we endure another day in the lower 90s and heat index temperatures near 100 degrees. There will be a good chance for thunderstorms west of St. Louis, with a slight threat for the metro area as well this late afternoon. Severe weather is not in the forecast.

Our heat wave will break starting Thursday as a cold front moves in from the west. This front, along with moisture from whatever remains of Tropical Storm Gordon, will combine to bring rounds of rain Thursday through Saturday night across the bi-state.

For the St. Louis metro, we have a forecast of 1.5” to 3” of rain from Thursday through Saturday night, with a few areas seeing as much as 4” to 5” of rain. River and stream flooding will become an issue over the weekend. Flood-prone areas should take action now to prepare for the upcoming rain. Temperatures will cool into the 80s next few days, with 70s for the weekend.

Most of the rain will pull away by Sunday midday with a gradual return of sunshine for Missouri and Illinois. Relatively mild and quiet weather will be the story for much of next week.

