Light rain and drizzle in the forecast for Friday morning in St. Louis metro, with a messy commute expected.

You’ll want to slow down on the roads and give yourself extra time to get to work today. Rain is light in the morning, with no thunder expected in the region. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s to near 50 all day long, with rain easing toward mid-morning. By noon, most of the bi-state is left with just patchy drizzle or a stray shower. By Friday evening the rain is gone, but the clouds will remain.

The weekend is looking mostly dry, with sunshine returning for Saturday, and high temperatures in the 60s. A cold front sweeps through with morning showers on Sunday, but temperatures will still be milder, in the 60s with afternoon sun that day.

Sunny skies and more 60s for Monday, which is much warmer than previous forecasts. Don’t put away the umbrellas just yet as showers return on Tuesday, with yet another cold front in the region. Tuesday will be warm, followed by cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Showers may be around for Wednesday, but Halloween doesn’t look like a washout. November starts out chilly for the bi-state, with more colder air to follow into the first weekend of the month.

