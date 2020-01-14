ST. LOUIS — After a mild middle of the week, colder air is set to filter into Missouri and Illinois Thursday. A developing storm system will spread moisture into the region beginning as early as Thursday afternoon in western Missouri and spread north and east into Illinois into Saturday.

With the cold, dry air in place Thursday evening, moisture will begin to spread across the region. A wintry mix is expected to develop initially. Snow is more likely in northern Missouri and northwestern Illinois while areas closer to I-70 may see more of the wintry mix before temperatures climb above freezing later in the day.

By later Friday evening, One of more likely scenarios shows widespread rain will be occurring over the 5 On Your Side area with the wintry mix farther north into Iowa and northern Illinois.

There are many elements to this weather system and exactly how they are going to come together across our area remains to be seen. There is certainly a good chance we will have to deal with wintry weather for some part of Friday. The specific details on timing and types of precipitation will be better defined over the next couple of days.

Much colder weather is expected to return over the weekend across the region into next week.

