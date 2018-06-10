ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, we have the potential of strong storms through late this afternoon and evening.

Storms are expected to flare up along a warm front through the day with ample heating and humidity.

The primary threats will be isolated damaging wind and heavy rain. The best chance for severe will be north and west of St. Louis, but the new severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has been expanded to include the metro and more of Illinois.

Storms will likely develop west after 2-3 PM and last into tonight, but tapering off before or around midnight.

