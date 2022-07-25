Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding near St. Louis by early Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight and continue into Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rain will fall over the same areas leading to flooding concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — After searing heat and rapidly developing drought conditions during the past week, the weather pattern has changed.

Temperatures Monday afternoon were more than 20 degrees cooler than Sunday afternoon.

The front that pushed the hot air out is trying to come back toward St. Louis. That scenario is a setup for what could be torrential rain over some areas during the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for areas north and east of the metro St. Louis area for the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, will move over the same areas from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts of two to four inches seem reasonable in the band of heaviest rain with locally higher amounts possible. Even though much of the area has been dry, north and northeast of St. Louis has seen more rain than other areas. If the rain intensity is high enough, flash flooding could develop.

This is also a great time to check your gutters to make sure they aren't clogged with debris from trees shedding their seeds and can properly drain water away from your house. Sump pumps should be checked as well, especially since most of us haven't heard it run much, if at all, this summer.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase by Midnight through 1 a.m. Tuesday. Many of the storms will be capable of producing downpours.

The showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east-southeast into the early morning hours drenching areas north of the metro initially and then eventually sliding into the metro area by the early morning rush hour.

The rain will lessen in intensity by mid to late morning, but poor drainage areas will likely still have problems in the areas where the heaviest rain falls.