Losing daylight continues as daylight saving time comes to an end soon

It seems like the days are getting shorter as the fall season moves on. Sunrises are getting earlier as DST comes to a close.

ST. LOUIS — It's a common thing for me (and many others) to say "the days are getting shorter." Sure, there are still 24 hours in each day. That surely won't change. But it feels like the days are getting shorter when the sun sets and rises at different times than we're accustomed to over the warmer months.

Our sunrises are still after 7 a.m. at this point, but a week from Sunday, that all changes. We're back to the earlier sunrises as we "Fall Back" into a 6:33 sunrise on Nov. 6.

But our day length surely suffers over the next month. Sunday is one of our last 6 p.m. sunsets for a very long time. As we set our clocks back on Nov. 6, we're set for a pre-5 p.m. sunset which will really make it feel like late fall. Closer to Thanksgiving, we have less than 10 hours of daylight each day before our "shortest" day just 3 weeks later.