Laura to hit Texas, Louisiana as major hurricane Wednesday night

Winds over 100 mph are likely along the Texas-Louisianna border region.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane Laura is barreling through the Gulf of Mexico and time is running out to prepare for those along the Texas and Lousiana coasts. The storm is expected to continue to intensify.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Laura was getting more organized, trying to form an eye on satellite. This is a sign of strengthening, which is expected to continue as the storm moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico without any dry air or harsh winds to stand in its way.

Hurricane #Laura really taking on a much stronger appearance today, as expected. pic.twitter.com/OFLRDwpWvz — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 25, 2020

Hurricane warnings are posted from Galveston Bay in Texas and across the border into western Louisiana. The storm will make landfall on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The current forecast has winds of 115 mph; category 3 strength. From there, it will track inland toward Arkansas and Tennessee.

For us here in North Carolina, we'll want to pay attention to Laura's path on Saturday. It will be getting picked up by a cold front. This could bring us a quick shot of rain for Saturday afternoon and evening. The storm will have weakened into a tropical depression at this point, so winds should be much weaker. However, occasionally the winds can pick back up when storms combine with a front such as this. We'll keep you posted.

#Laura will get picked up by a front on Saturday.

Sometimes these fronts can resurrect old gusty winds from the storm -- we'll keep an eye on that.

More likely for now is that we'll have some rain and not much wind.

Nicer for Sunday! pic.twitter.com/3E43yOLMaI — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 25, 2020

