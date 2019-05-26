ST. LOUIS — Memorial Day Weekend 2019 started on a warm note and will end on one, too.

St. Louis tied the previous 2012 record for May 24th with a balmy 92 degrees. On Memorial Day, temperatures will once again hit the 90 mark but will stay far from records. Just last year, St. Louis hit 96.

Sunday will be one of those "wait five minutes and the weather will change on you" kind of days.

Scattered showers and storms will pop up Sunday morning through the afternoon.

Other than the hot weather, Monday will be uneventful with partly cloudy skies.

The next opportunity for severe weather will be on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has some parts of the state in an enhanced risk for severe weather. St. Louis is currently in a slight risk for severe storms for Tuesday.

