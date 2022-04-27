Meteorologists wow kids at Weather Day at Busch Stadium

Meteorologists from 5 On Your Side, the National Weather Service, and the St. Louis Science Center teamed up once again to host “Weather Day” at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Meteorologists from 5 On Your Side, the National Weather Service, and the St. Louis Science Center teamed up once again to host “Weather Day” at Busch Stadium on April 27.

Thousands of area schoolchildren attended the event using the special “Weather Day” theme ticket, which included a seat at the 12:15 p.m. Cardinals game.

The Weather Day presentation started around 9:30 a.m. and taught the kids about three different meteorology principles: air, pressure, and energy. The meteorologists had special experiments to demonstrate each principle on the field.

And the kids were even surprised as Cardinals players and Fredbird joined the meteorologists on the field.

After the presentation, the children were able to redeem a voucher for a hot dog and drink, meet the meteorologists, and pick up cool items like pencils, trading cards, and beach balls.

Weather Day is an event that takes place each year at Busch Stadium.