A midweek soaker for St. Louis will bring rain, wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday

The change to a wintry mix and snow happen sometime on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — Another major weather system is expected to develop across the middle of the U.S. by the middle of the week bringing locally heavy rain, a risk of severe thunderstorms and impactful winter weather across parts of the middle and lower Mississippi River Valley.

It's expected to be a soaker of a system for the St. Louis area with more than an inch of rain before any chance of wintry weather arrives. The severe weather threat later Wednesday into Thursday will stretch from Texas and Oklahoma initially and expands toward Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee by Thursday. While a few rumbles of thunder will be possible over our southern counties, the severe threat should remain to our south.

As the storm slides across our area and shifts east Thursday, colder air will wrap around the backside of the system and our rain is expected to mix with freezing rain and/or sleet before a change to snow. As usual, the exact track and intensity of the storm will dictate how much wintry weather will develop.

The timing has shifted a bit so that the Thursday morning time frame should be mainly rain. After lunchtime on Thursday is the time to watch for potential travel problems during a rush hour in St. Louis and impacts could linger through Thursday evening as snow comes to an end.

