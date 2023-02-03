MoDOT clears roads ahead of overnight rain in St. Louis area

MoDOT said once the rain starts, it's difficult to get all of that debris out. In those circumstances, sometimes the only option is to wait for the water to subside.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — You might have had to hit the brakes while driving around the St. Louis area Wednesday and Thursday.

MoDOT crews made the rounds, working to clear debris from interstates and highways. The work came at the right time, just ahead of Thursday night's rain and wind.

The St. Louis area saw frequent flash flooding in 2022. May's heavy rain was overshadowed by the record rainfall of July and August. Unlike, the late summer flash flooding, May's headline was mainly due to heavy debris.

In May 2022, Interstate 55 at Loughborough flooded when litter clogged nearby drains.

MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris explained why trash can cause such a problem.

"As that collects along the roadside and our shoulders, whenever we weather events like heavy rain, the water will pick that up and collect on top of our storm drains," she said.

Even small bits of trash can pile up and plug drains. Forneris said clogs can be caused from any loose debris. Ahead of Thursday night's heavy rain and wind, MoDOT sent sweep crews out to clean shoulders and storm drains.

"Sweeping and large debris pick-ups are part of our routine maintenance, but we are also expecting heavy rains," Forneris tells 5 On Your Side.

