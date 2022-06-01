MoDOT and IDOT scale back road crews after 'mild' snow storm

Both agencies were staffed overnight looking for trouble spots.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation described the weather event that dropped a dusting of snow for much of the St. Louis metro as a mild storm.

The agency brought in crews late Wednesday night to staff 200 trucks. By 9 a.m. Thursday, MoDOT said it was scaling back drivers but keeping an eye on southern counties, including Jefferson and Franklin where slick spots were popping up and some roads remained partially covered.

By midmorning Thursday, Joe Monroe with the Illinois Department of Transportation said the Metro East was in good shape. Plow drivers were being pulled from northern parts of District 11 and concentrating on southern counties including Marion, Washington and Randolph.

The big question facing both agencies was whether or not to pretreat pavement before the storm moved in.

MoDOT chose not to pretreat because of the cold temperatures and the light snowfall expected. IDOT said it selectively pretreated overpasses and frost-prone areas.

Monroe said if crews make the wrong call and pretreat pavement in the wrong conditions it can actually make matters worse. Because of the cold temperatures and minimal snowfall, he described Thursday's weather event as a borderline call on whether to pretreat or not.

As for wrecks and driver assist calls, Missouri Highway Patrol Troop C said it responded to 15 non-injury crashes and 17 stranded driver calls since 8 p.m. Wednesday. Corporal Dallas Thompson said a high volume of calls came in between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. in Franklin County.

MoDOT said it had 37 calls for service since midnight. The calls included stranded motorists and requests for salt to cover slick spots.