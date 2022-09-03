MoDOT warns Friday commute could be tricky as more winter weather is expected

MoDOT is warning drivers that Friday's commute could be difficult, not just in the St. Louis area, but across the state.

ST. LOUIS — Hopefully, you didn't put the shovel and salt away yet, because the region is bracing for more winter weather this week and it could mean a tricky commute, the Missouri Department of Transportation warned.

Mostly snow is in the forecast for the St. Louis area Friday. MoDOT is warning drivers that Friday's commute could be difficult, not just in the St. Louis area, but across the state. They want drivers to be aware that road conditions could change depending on where they are.

“The forecast is particularly tricky because it has been changing as we get closer to the storm,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer, in a release Wednesday. “Most forecast models show the entire state being impacted by varying amounts of accumulation. Everyone should be prepared to drive in less-than-perfect road conditions for the next two days.”

MoDOT said crews will start working around the clock when the snow moves into Missouri. They remind drivers to be careful around snow plows and emergency vehicles and give them room to do their work.

Right now, details on exact snow totals are becoming clearer with light accumulations expected in our area, as seen in the graphic below.

Overnight Thursday into early Friday, freezing drizzle will set up before the snow starts to fall. During the day on Friday, light snow will continue.

Snow moves into the metro during the morning commute Friday. The snow should come to an end Friday evening and then temperatures will plummet with an arctic front passing through later Friday.

If you do have to drive during the winter weather this week, here are some tips to help stay safe:

Cold-weather driving tips:

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.