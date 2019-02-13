ST. LOUIS — Yet another winter storm is heading toward parts of Missouri and Illinois on Friday and into Saturday.

Snow is expected to begin late Friday morning into early Friday afternoon.

ksdk

Travel problems can be expected to develop with the snow in the St. Louis area by the evening rush hour. A wintry mix may fall over southern portions of the area during the first few hours but will likely change to all snow Friday night.

Initial thoughts are that a band of two to four inches of snow will fall across much of the region with locally higher amounts.

ksdk

The storm is moving into California Wednesday morning and the forecast will be adjusted as we get a better idea of the track and available moisture.

This wave of snow is expected to end early Saturday. Another system with more accumulating snow is possible later Saturday night into Sunday.

