ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri and Illinois are waking up Sunday morning to widespread damage from an overnight storm that brought with it rain and high winds.

An outage map on Ameren's website showed about 20,000 customers without power as of noon in Missouri and Illinois. That was down about 10,000 customers from 90 minutes before. In Missouri, most of the outages are in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. In Illinois, most of the outages are in St. Clair and Peoria counties. The utility said outages are scattered.

A ranger who answered the phone at St. Louis' Forestry Division said that she had fielded dozens of reports of downed trees.

St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said fire crews responded to 30 storm-related calls. Most of the calls for help were for uprooted trees.

Around the area, trees toppled into the streets and onto cars, power lines and yards.

Strong winds damaged the Old Cathedral near the Arch downtown. The damage was too severe to continue with Palm Sunday services, the Archdiocese of St. Louis said, so Sunday mass had to be canceled.

The famously lit "The Grove" sign normally greets drivers and visitors while hanging over Manchester Avenue, but early Sunday morning it was seen resting on the road with traffic cones around it. 5 On Your Side has reached out to officials to see if strong winds were to blame, but our phone calls haven't been returned.

