ST. LOUIS — "People are dying out here they really are, they're freezing to death," said Larry Orr who was previously homeless. “People could use a lot of help, it doesn't have to be money, just anything."

One of those people is Richard Montgomery, he says he's been homeless for almost a year after family trouble took him away from his home in Florida.

“The first time I saw snow I asked her how do you walk on it, she said 'Just pick 'em up and put 'em down.' I didn't know how to walk on snow," joked Montgomery.

Although he's making light of his situation now there's nothing warm about Richard's sleeping arrangements, especially since shelters like new life evangelical have closed downtown.

“Twelve blankets, you know, six up underneath me. Our pallets are over there froze to the ground," explained Montgomery.

People like Melissa Moutarde donate clothes and other supplies to shelters throughout St. Louis.

“I was surprised by the number and I'm freezing all the time so I can't imagine how they are," said Moutarde.

Chris Litteken just helped two homeless veterans get a place to live this year.

“My whole job as a noncommissioned officer was to take care of soldiers, and when you retire you ain't got no more soldiers to take care of so I put all my focus on the veterans," said Litteken.

Whether it's a new home or moving back home, the goal is keeping as many people as possible out of the cold.

“I won't ever need this in Florida, never I'm going back it's too cold for me here," explained Montgomery.

There are a number of warming shelters in the area. For a full list click here.

